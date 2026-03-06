Elkhart Police Department releases names of officers involved in fatal shooting

The Elkhart Police Department has released the names of the officers who fatally shot a teenager last month at High Dive Park. Patrolman Thomas Breneman and Patrolman Nicholas Ragsdale both discharged their service weapons during the incident, according to an Elkhart police press release.

Ragsdale has been with the department for more than three years, and Breneman has been with the department for more than two years. Both officers were placed on paid administrative leave, while the Elkhart County Homicide Unit continues to investigate.

Elkhart County Prosecutor Vicki Becker has said that the 17-year-old fired a gun first, before the two officers shot back.

In the press release Friday, the Elkhart Police Department said it remains “in support of the Elkhart County Prosecutor releasing all of the information legally permissible, including the body camera footage.”

It also said, “The Officers of the Elkhart Police Department remain committed to serving this community with professionalism and excellence.”