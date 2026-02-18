© 2026 WVPE
Prosecutors say 17-year-old fired gun before officers shot him

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published February 18, 2026 at 12:17 PM EST
A memorial to 17-year-old Bryan Ramirez Gomez at High Dive Park Pavilion in Elkhart.
Jeff Parrott/WVPE
A memorial to 17-year-old Bryan Ramirez Gomez at High Dive Park Pavilion in Elkhart.

Elkhart County prosecutors say the 17-year-old that two officers fatally shot last week in High Dive Park had fired a gun before they shot him.

Prosecutor Vicki Becker on Wednesday released a statement shedding more light into how officers killed 17-year-old Bryan Ramirez Gomez on Dec. 8.

Becker’s statement includes this description, where the front-seat passenger is Bryan Ramirez Gomez:

“As Officer 1 continued to remove the backseat passengers from the driver’s side of the vehicle, the front seat passenger, who had previously been complying with officer directives to keep hands visible, reached down between his legs and refused to put his hand up when ordered. The front passenger then turned, got out of the car on the passenger’s side, and fired a handgun.”

Becker said it could still be months before she determines whether the officer shooting was justified. Audio and video recordings must be analyzed, and forensic firearm and toolmark analysis is still needed to determine which guns were fired, since another handgun with a Glock switch was found on the front passenger floorboard.

Becker said she won’t be releasing body or dash cam video before her investigation is complete.
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, came to WVPE in 2023 with over 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. In his free time he enjoys pickleball, golf and spoiling his dog Bailey, who is a great girl.
