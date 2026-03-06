© 2026 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Judge Broden rules Schaetzle ballot case will stay in county

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published March 6, 2026 at 2:19 PM EST
Democratic St. Joseph Circuit Judge John Broden
Matt Cashore
Democratic St. Joseph Circuit Judge John Broden

A judge has ruled that a legal challenge to whether Republican St. Joseph County Council member Dan Schaetzle can seek re-election as a Republican will stay in the county.

Democratic St. Joseph Circuit Judge John Broden on Thursday denied a request from Republican Griffin Nate to move the court challenge to Elkhart County.

Nate, who works as Republican Rep. Rudy Yakym’s communication director, is appealing in court the county Election Board’s 3-0 vote to let Schaetzle run as a Republican in the May primary election, contrary to Nate’s petition to the board. The district and state Republican committees last year determined Schaetzle is not in good standing with the party because he campaigned against Republican Probate Judge candidate Loris Zappia in 2024.

Broden ruled that Nate can still get a fair trial in the county, and that the election board functions as a state, rather than a county, entity.

With that matter settled, Broden set an evidential hearing for Tuesday to proceed with the case. Time is of the essence because ballots must be created for early voting that starts April 19.
Tags
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team John BrodenSt. Joseph County Republican PartyRepublicansRepublican primaryDan SchaetzleSt. Joseph County Election Board
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, came to WVPE in 2023 with over 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. In his free time he enjoys pickleball, golf and spoiling his dog Bailey, who is a great girl.
See stories by Jeff Parrott