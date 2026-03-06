Judge Broden rules Schaetzle ballot case will stay in county

A judge has ruled that a legal challenge to whether Republican St. Joseph County Council member Dan Schaetzle can seek re-election as a Republican will stay in the county.

Democratic St. Joseph Circuit Judge John Broden on Thursday denied a request from Republican Griffin Nate to move the court challenge to Elkhart County.

Nate, who works as Republican Rep. Rudy Yakym’s communication director, is appealing in court the county Election Board’s 3-0 vote to let Schaetzle run as a Republican in the May primary election, contrary to Nate’s petition to the board. The district and state Republican committees last year determined Schaetzle is not in good standing with the party because he campaigned against Republican Probate Judge candidate Loris Zappia in 2024.

Broden ruled that Nate can still get a fair trial in the county, and that the election board functions as a state, rather than a county, entity.

With that matter settled, Broden set an evidential hearing for Tuesday to proceed with the case. Time is of the essence because ballots must be created for early voting that starts April 19.