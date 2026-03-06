Proposal would widen U.S. 33 to five lanes in parts of Goshen

U.S. 33 could be widened to five lanes in parts of Goshen. The Indiana Department of Transportation and American Structurepoint presented proposed options to the public Wednesday.

Planners say that stretch of U.S. 33 sees long backups during peak travel times and had 564 crashes from 2022 to 2024. It also lacks a defined drainage system.

Planners’ preferred alternative would widen U.S. 33 to four lanes between Monroe Street and Plymouth Avenue and five lanes from Plymouth Avenue to Kercher Road, including a center turn lane. They said widening the road to only three or four lanes for the entire stretch would not improve safety.

Other planned improvements include an eight-food-wide multiuse path between Monroe and Kercher, plus new curbs and sewers. A new stop light and turn lanes would be added at County Road 40. The entire length of U.S. 33 would be resurfaced from the Elkhart River Bridge to County Road 31.

Residents can submit written comments until April 3. Work is tentatively scheduled to start in 2028 and continue for three construction seasons.