Early-season tornadoes strike southwest Michigan as forecasters warn of more severe weather

Tornadoes that struck southwest Michigan over the weekend formed unusually early in the season, according to the National Weather Service.

Meteorologists say the storms began as a single thunderstorm that developed in northwest Indiana before rapidly intensifying after crossing into Michigan.

Lonnie Fisher, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in northern Indiana, said the first tornado touched down near Edwardsburg around 3:11 p.m. and remained on the ground for about 24 minutes, traveling more than 13 miles.

Most of the damage involved trees, barns and other outbuildings, though some homes were also damaged. A 12-year-old boy died after a home northwest of the intersection of Runkel Street and Conrad Road was struck.

The same storm later produced stronger tornadoes farther north, including one near Union City that the weather service rated an EF3 with winds estimated at about 160 mph. Three people died in that tornado, and several others were injured.

Fisher said the storm system produced the earliest EF3 tornado on record in Michigan.

Cleanup efforts were still underway in some communities Monday as forecasters monitored the potential for another round of severe weather later this week.

The National Weather Service says storms Tuesday night could bring damaging winds, heavy rain and possibly tornadoes to parts of northern Indiana and southwest Michigan.

Fisher urged residents to review their emergency plans and make sure they have supplies ready in case severe weather strikes again.

“Check your plans. Check and make sure you've got supplies for yourself and everybody in your family just in case you were to be hit,” Fisher said.

Officials also recommend having multiple ways to receive weather warnings, including weather radios and mobile alerts.