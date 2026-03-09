© 2026 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Early-season tornadoes strike southwest Michigan as forecasters warn of more severe weather

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Mike Murrell
Published March 9, 2026 at 3:55 PM EDT
An image of a double vortex tornado that ravaged the Midway Trailer Court.
Paul Huffman/The Elkhart Truth
/
Provided by the Elkhart Public Library
An image of a double vortex tornado that ravaged the Midway Trailer Court in 1965. Tornado season came early this year.

Tornadoes that struck southwest Michigan over the weekend formed unusually early in the season, according to the National Weather Service.

Meteorologists say the storms began as a single thunderstorm that developed in northwest Indiana before rapidly intensifying after crossing into Michigan.

Lonnie Fisher, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in northern Indiana, said the first tornado touched down near Edwardsburg around 3:11 p.m. and remained on the ground for about 24 minutes, traveling more than 13 miles.

Most of the damage involved trees, barns and other outbuildings, though some homes were also damaged. A 12-year-old boy died after a home northwest of the intersection of Runkel Street and Conrad Road was struck.

The same storm later produced stronger tornadoes farther north, including one near Union City that the weather service rated an EF3 with winds estimated at about 160 mph. Three people died in that tornado, and several others were injured.

Fisher said the storm system produced the earliest EF3 tornado on record in Michigan.

Cleanup efforts were still underway in some communities Monday as forecasters monitored the potential for another round of severe weather later this week.

The National Weather Service says storms Tuesday night could bring damaging winds, heavy rain and possibly tornadoes to parts of northern Indiana and southwest Michigan.

Fisher urged residents to review their emergency plans and make sure they have supplies ready in case severe weather strikes again.

“Check your plans. Check and make sure you've got supplies for yourself and everybody in your family just in case you were to be hit,” Fisher said.

Officials also recommend having multiple ways to receive weather warnings, including weather radios and mobile alerts.
Tags
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team tornadotornadoesEdwardsburgSouthwest Michigan
Mike Murrell
Mike Murrell joined the WVPE family in August of 2024. Mike is enjoying his second career in journalism and broadcasting, since retiring from the Army after 20 years of service. Mike is originally from Dayton, Ohio, but calls Elkhart his home.
See stories by Mike Murrell