Cass County tornado victims warned about cleanup scams

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Mike Murrell
Published March 10, 2026 at 1:17 PM EDT
A downed tree blocks a road in Cass County following a recent tornado. Residents are being warned to watch for cleanup scams as recovery continues.

Residents cleaning up after a recent tornado in Cass County are being warned to watch for potential scams.

Manny DeLaRosa, the county’s emergency management coordinator, said scams often follow disasters when contractors and volunteers enter damaged areas.

“You’re going to have a lot of people show up to the area. You’re going to have people with very good intentions, and you’re going to have unfortunately people with bad intentions,” DeLaRosa said.

He said one common scam involves someone offering to clean up storm damage at a discount but asking for payment upfront.

“Be suspicious with red flags of people who may be coming from out of town, out of state, they’re not local. Make sure that they’re getting at least three or four different quotes and they know who exactly they’re speaking to before they make a commitment,” DeLaRosa said.

DeLaRosa said anyone who believes they are being targeted by a scammer should contact the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Cleanup continues in parts of the county following the tornado.
Cass County tornadoes scams cleanup
Mike Murrell
Mike Murrell joined the WVPE family in August of 2024. Mike is enjoying his second career in journalism and broadcasting, since retiring from the Army after 20 years of service. Mike is originally from Dayton, Ohio, but calls Elkhart his home.
