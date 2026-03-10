© 2026 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Milton supervisor says tornado developed too quickly for sirens

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published March 10, 2026 at 6:56 PM EDT
A tornado warning siren on Redfield Road, east of Conrad Road, installed last year by Milton Township.
Jeff Parrott/WVPE
A tornado warning siren on Redfield Road, east of Conrad Road, installed last year by Milton Township.

Neighbors of the Anderson family, who lost their 12-year-old son Silas in Friday’s tornado in Cass County, say they never heard a tornado warning siren. Township officials say the tornado simply formed too quickly.

Milton Township Supervisor Eric Renken says the township has been working since 2018 to install as many tornado warning sirens as they can. They’re typically activated not by the township, but by the city of Niles, if the city receives an alert from the National Weather Service or decides to sound them because city personnel see something in the sky themselves.

Renken says the township has installed five sirens and plans to install five more as funds allow. He says they each cost over $28,000, and that need competes with other things like road maintenance.

”I don’t see right now how we could make it better," Renken said. "Unfortunately there was never an alert until after the touchdown. There was no indication of a tornado on radar so our weather science isn’t up there yet, in my opinion. I think we did the best with what we could at the time.”

Renken said he planned to meet with Cass County Emergency Management officials later Tuesday to see whether the township can help the agency be prepared for future severe weather.
Tags
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team tornadoesSIRENMilton TownshipEric RenkenNilesNational Weather Service
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, came to WVPE in 2023 with over 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. In his free time he enjoys pickleball, golf and spoiling his dog Bailey, who is a great girl.
See stories by Jeff Parrott