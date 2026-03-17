County giving city of Elkhart $1 million to demolish courthouse

As Elkhart County courts settle into their new facility, plans for the two courthouses that have been emptied by the project are taking shape.

On Thursday the county council will consider county commissioners’ request to pay the city $1 million toward the demolition. In an agreement between the city and county, the county is giving the downtown Elkhart courthouse property to the city, on the condition that the city demolishes the building.

County Commissioners President Brad Rogers.

“We didn’t want that building to remain blighted or have the broken window syndrome, have it sit there and wait for indecision and other things," Rogers says. "We needed it torn down and between the commissioners and the council this is what we agreed to.”

Rogers says he doesn’t know what the demolition will cost the city beyond that $1 million, or when the city plans to contract it out. An Elkhart city spokesman did not reply to our interview request Tuesday.

Regarding the vacated historic courthouse in Goshen, Rogers says it’s being renovated. Renovations, including new windows and roof, could cost at least $2 million.

County commissioners this spring and summer plan to move their offices and meeting room into the former Circuit Court. Also moving in are the county parks department, Goshen City Court and Goshen Fire Department offices.

Rogers says he’s excited about the renovation.

“Much of the courthouse had been carpeted and we’re ripping that out and actually returning to some of the historic wood floors, and so it’s actually going to be, I think, more historic in its nature than when the courts were there.”