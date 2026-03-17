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County giving city of Elkhart $1 million to demolish courthouse

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published March 17, 2026 at 3:29 PM EDT
Elkhart County has agreed to give its former downtown Elkhart courthouse property at 2nd and Franklin streets to the city of Elkhart, along with $1 million for demolition costs, on the condition that the city demolishes the 1971 brutalist structure.
Provided
Elkhart County has agreed to give its former downtown Elkhart courthouse property at 2nd and Franklin streets to the city of Elkhart, along with $1 million for demolition costs, on the condition that the city demolishes the 1971 brutalist structure.

As Elkhart County courts settle into their new facility, plans for the two courthouses that have been emptied by the project are taking shape.

On Thursday the county council will consider county commissioners’ request to pay the city $1 million toward the demolition. In an agreement between the city and county, the county is giving the downtown Elkhart courthouse property to the city, on the condition that the city demolishes the building.

County Commissioners President Brad Rogers.

“We didn’t want that building to remain blighted or have the broken window syndrome, have it sit there and wait for indecision and other things," Rogers says. "We needed it torn down and between the commissioners and the council this is what we agreed to.”

Rogers says he doesn’t know what the demolition will cost the city beyond that $1 million, or when the city plans to contract it out. An Elkhart city spokesman did not reply to our interview request Tuesday.

Regarding the vacated historic courthouse in Goshen, Rogers says it’s being renovated. Renovations, including new windows and roof, could cost at least $2 million.

County commissioners this spring and summer plan to move their offices and meeting room into the former Circuit Court. Also moving in are the county parks department, Goshen City Court and Goshen Fire Department offices.

Rogers says he’s excited about the renovation.

“Much of the courthouse had been carpeted and we’re ripping that out and actually returning to some of the historic wood floors, and so it’s actually going to be, I think, more historic in its nature than when the courts were there.”
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LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team Elkhart County CourthouseBrad RogersElkhart County CouncildemolitionDowntown ElkhartRedevelopment
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, came to WVPE in 2023 with over 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. In his free time he enjoys pickleball, golf and spoiling his dog Bailey, who is a great girl.
See stories by Jeff Parrott