Elkhart cuts ribbon on The Delta

Elkhart cut the ribbon Thursday on The Delta development in the city’s River District. It includes 89 apartments and more than 12,000 square feet of retail space.

Mayor Rod Roberson says it builds off previous River District projects, including the Aquatic Center and two commercial buildings. "This is a livable, walkable community," Roberson told reporters after the ribbon cutting. "It is the prescription for new urbanism."

The developer, weIMPACT Group, says the buildings are already more than 60-percent leased, and more than half of the residents moved to Elkhart from out of state. Roberson says people are attracted to Elkhart by its cost of living and proximity to major cities.

"That’s important to a mayor, to a president of the chamber of commerce, to a developer that happens to be local, to all of you out there that have invested in this project," Roberson said to those gathered for the ribbon cutting. "We want to make sure that Elkhart is home."

Elkhart has spent years developing the River District, with projects receiving funding from Indiana’s READI and Regional Cities programs.

Bethany Hartley, the president and CEO of the South Bend – Elkhart Regional Partnership, said these sorts of developments help instill civic pride in local residents. "This is so aligned with everything we want to see in our region," Hartley said. "We want walkability. We want urban density. We want access to amenities."

Mayor Roberson said the development is a true example of private-public partnership. "We are a legacy city," Roberson told reporters. "The city can’t build this kind of relationship to livability. We need the private sector to step into this space, and those READI funds really started that effort."

The Delta currently has two more apartment buildings under construction, along the former Pacific Street, which will be redesigned for pedestrians. Additional public art installations are expected to be unveiled this spring.