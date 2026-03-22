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INDOT to hold public hearing on proposed Granger roundabout

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Michael Gallenberger
Published March 22, 2026 at 3:56 PM EDT
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INDOT

Granger residents have a chance to weigh in on a proposed roundabout.

It would be located at State Road 23’s east intersection with Adams Road. The Indiana Department of Transportation says it would help improve traffic, which can be an issue, especially during the afternoon rush hour.

INDOT will host a public hearing Tuesday at the Granger Missionary Church. An open house will start at 5:30 p.m., with a presentation at 6:00 p.m. Written comments will also be accepted until April 7.

If the project moves forward, construction would start in the spring of 2028 and last about seven months. State Road 23 would remain open during construction, while Adams Road would have temporary closures.
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LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team Indiana Department of TransportationroundaboutsGranger
Michael Gallenberger
Michael Gallenberger has been a weekend announcer and newscaster at WVPE since 2021. His radio career has included stints at WKVI-Knox, WYMR-Culver and WVUR-Valparaiso.
See stories by Michael Gallenberger