INDOT to hold public hearing on proposed Granger roundabout

Granger residents have a chance to weigh in on a proposed roundabout.

It would be located at State Road 23’s east intersection with Adams Road. The Indiana Department of Transportation says it would help improve traffic, which can be an issue, especially during the afternoon rush hour.

INDOT will host a public hearing Tuesday at the Granger Missionary Church. An open house will start at 5:30 p.m., with a presentation at 6:00 p.m. Written comments will also be accepted until April 7.

If the project moves forward, construction would start in the spring of 2028 and last about seven months. State Road 23 would remain open during construction, while Adams Road would have temporary closures.