Granger residents like roundabout but want more done on SR23

The Indiana Department of Transportation plans a new roundabout in Granger, where State Road 23 meets Adams Road. INDOT held a public meeting for the project Tuesday night.

The roundabout would be just south of the Indiana-Michigan state line, where State Road 23 curves southwest. INDOT says the project is needed to make it easier for westbound Adams Road traffic to access 23, especially at morning and evening rush hours.

About 70 people attended the meeting at Granger Missionary Church. Some residents said they fear State Road 23 traffic will come too fast to safely use the roundabout. But INDOT’s Matt Deitchley says they’ll reduce the highway’s approaching speed limits, and they’ll using curbing to signal to drivers that they need to slow down.

Others said they agree the roundabout is needed but they want INDOT to address 23 west of that spot. They want a turn lane added to make it easier to enter and exit the many subdivisions along the highway.

Deitchley afterward vowed that INDOT will consider that input as well.

INDOT plans to build the $2.6 million roundabout from spring to fall of 2028. State Road 23 will remain open through construction.