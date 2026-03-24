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Granger residents like roundabout but want more done on SR23

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published March 24, 2026 at 8:41 PM EDT
Matt Deitchley, deputy commissioner for the Indiana Department of Transportation's LaPorte District, answers residents' questions Tuesday evening at Granger Missionary Church. INDOT held the meeting to gather public comment about a planned roundabout on State Road 23 at Adams Road in Granger.
Jeff Parrott/WVPE
Matt Deitchley, deputy commissioner for the Indiana Department of Transportation's LaPorte District, answers residents' questions Tuesday evening at Granger Missionary Church. INDOT held the meeting to gather public comment about a planned roundabout on State Road 23 at Adams Road in Granger.

The Indiana Department of Transportation plans a new roundabout in Granger, where State Road 23 meets Adams Road. INDOT held a public meeting for the project Tuesday night.

The roundabout would be just south of the Indiana-Michigan state line, where State Road 23 curves southwest. INDOT says the project is needed to make it easier for westbound Adams Road traffic to access 23, especially at morning and evening rush hours.

About 70 people attended the meeting at Granger Missionary Church. Some residents said they fear State Road 23 traffic will come too fast to safely use the roundabout. But INDOT’s Matt Deitchley says they’ll reduce the highway’s approaching speed limits, and they’ll using curbing to signal to drivers that they need to slow down.

Others said they agree the roundabout is needed but they want INDOT to address 23 west of that spot. They want a turn lane added to make it easier to enter and exit the many subdivisions along the highway.

Deitchley afterward vowed that INDOT will consider that input as well.

INDOT plans to build the $2.6 million roundabout from spring to fall of 2028. State Road 23 will remain open through construction.
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LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team GrangerroundaboutsroadsIndiana Department of Transportation
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, came to WVPE in 2023 with over 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. In his free time he enjoys pickleball, golf and spoiling his dog Bailey, who is a great girl.
See stories by Jeff Parrott