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Mishawaka library taking books to those who can't make it to library

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published March 24, 2026 at 11:06 AM EDT
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For the first time since the 1970s, the Mishawaka-Penn-Harris Public Library has a way to bring books to people who can’t make it to the library.

Library officials on Tuesday unveiled the bookmobile, a customized Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van from Elkhart-based TWR Specialty Vehicles. They’ll keep it in a newly built garage near the city of Mishawaka’s Central Services property on 10th Street.

Stephanie Maggart, family and outreach services coordinator, showed me inside the vehicle.

“We have our collection on the book mobile that we can check out to our patrons, from youth to adult materials. We also have our storytime kits here in the back that have like the little scarves and shaker eggs. The goal is to bring the love from the library and get people to know that we can be all around, not just at our building.”

They planned their first stop Tuesday at Grand Emerald Place, a senior living community. Wednesday they’ll visit some preschools and day care centers that lack their own book rooms.

The bookmobile cost $133,000. $50,000 of that came from Covid stimulus money, from the American Rescue Plan Act, distributed by the St. Joseph County council.
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LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team Mishawaka-Penn-Harris Public LibrarybookmobileSt. Joseph County CouncilAmerican Rescue Plan
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, came to WVPE in 2023 with over 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. In his free time he enjoys pickleball, golf and spoiling his dog Bailey, who is a great girl.
See stories by Jeff Parrott