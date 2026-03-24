Mishawaka library taking books to those who can't make it to library

For the first time since the 1970s, the Mishawaka-Penn-Harris Public Library has a way to bring books to people who can’t make it to the library.

Library officials on Tuesday unveiled the bookmobile, a customized Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van from Elkhart-based TWR Specialty Vehicles. They’ll keep it in a newly built garage near the city of Mishawaka’s Central Services property on 10th Street.

Stephanie Maggart, family and outreach services coordinator, showed me inside the vehicle.

“We have our collection on the book mobile that we can check out to our patrons, from youth to adult materials. We also have our storytime kits here in the back that have like the little scarves and shaker eggs. The goal is to bring the love from the library and get people to know that we can be all around, not just at our building.”

They planned their first stop Tuesday at Grand Emerald Place, a senior living community. Wednesday they’ll visit some preschools and day care centers that lack their own book rooms.

The bookmobile cost $133,000. $50,000 of that came from Covid stimulus money, from the American Rescue Plan Act, distributed by the St. Joseph County council.

