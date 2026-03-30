Speeding bus leads police to allegedly drug dealing passenger

LaPorte County police recently pulled over a Greyhound bus on the Indiana Toll Road for speeding. Police found a more serious violation once they stopped the bus.

On Sunday the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Department announced that its Highway Interdiction Unit had made an unusual arrest Friday. An officer had noticed the Greyhound exceeding the speed limit as it passed vehicles in front of him.

After the officer pulled over the bus, he ran a drug-sniffing K9 around the outside and it alerted for drugs on board. Police then boarded the bus and found a backpack in an upper storage compartment that contained cocaine and marijuana.

Police didn’t release the amount of drugs found but they said it was enough to warrant dealing rather than possession charges. They arrested 47-year-old passenger Artha Jackson of Chicago on felony charges of dealing cocaine and marijuana.

Police spokesman Capt. Derek Allen said he did not know where Jackson was headed with the drugs.

“While this may or may not have been destined for a community in northern Indiana, there could be an arrest or a subsequent arrest later this week where a highway interdiction team picks off a large amount of product and those drugs were destined for our communities," Allen says.

Allen says the bus driver was let off with a warning for speeding.