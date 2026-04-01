Elkhart County marks Child Abuse Prevention Month with community effort

April marks Child Abuse Prevention Month, and communities across Elkhart County are recognizing it with a visible reminder: thousands of blue and silver pinwheels placed throughout the area.

The pinwheels symbolize safe, healthy childhoods and reflect a broader effort to prevent abuse before it happens.

Troy Smith with Child and Parent Services (CAPS) said the display highlights strong community involvement.

He said nearly 15,000 pinwheels have been placed across the county, with about 450 businesses, organizations and households participating.

Smith said that level of engagement reflects a shared commitment to child safety and family support.

He said Elkhart County has one of the lowest reported rates of child abuse in Indiana, which he attributes in part to collaboration among community partners.

Child abuse generally falls into three main categories: physical abuse, sexual abuse and neglect. Smith said neglect is the most common form and is often linked to stressors such as financial hardship or other challenges facing families.

Even with strong community involvement, Smith said abuse is often underreported.

He said nationally, only a portion of children disclose abuse, meaning many cases may go undetected.

Smith said hesitation from adults can contribute to that problem, especially when people are unsure whether their concerns are valid.

He said people who suspect abuse should report it, even if they do not have complete information.

In Indiana, anyone can report suspected child abuse by contacting the Department of Child Services hotline. Smith said callers are not responsible for investigating claims, and trained professionals determine whether further action is needed.

He said protecting children requires a community-wide effort.

Smith said individuals can play a role by supporting local organizations, volunteering or simply being attentive to the well-being of children around them.