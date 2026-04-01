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South Bend invites art ideas to raise storm water awareness

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published April 1, 2026 at 3:04 PM EDT
A sidewalk mural painted in Goshen to raise public awareness about how storm sewers feed into rivers and streams. The city of South Bend is borrowing the idea for a new public sidewalk mural contest.
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A sidewalk mural painted in Goshen to raise public awareness about how storm sewers feed into rivers and streams. The city of South Bend is borrowing the idea for a new public sidewalk mural contest.

The city of South Bend is federally mandated to increase public awareness of ways people can better protect the St. Joseph River. The city is launching a new public art contest to help get that message out.

The city on Wednesday announced it wants sidewalk murals painted next to a handful of storm drains on Michigan Street downtown. They’re seeking ideas from anyone age 18 and older for designs or imagery.

Jitin Kain is the city’s deputy public works director.

“We want to remind people that the pollutants that enter storm drains make their way into the St. Joseph River. Litter, yard waste, auto fluids," Kain says.

Kain says the city is borrowing the idea from a similar effort in Goshen.

“We have a program called the MS4 Program, stands for municipal separate storm sewer system, which looks at anytime there’s a development or any construction happening in the city, things from that construction site are not making their way into the storm sewer system.”

Selected designs will be painted during the week of May 31 and completed in time for the June 5 First Fridays event. The city will provide the paint for designs covering roughly a three-feet-by-four-feet section, and selected artists will receive $250.
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LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team Jitin KainSouth BendmuralPublic Artstorm sewerspollutantspollutionSt. Joseph Riverwater quality
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, came to WVPE in 2023 with over 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. In his free time he enjoys pickleball, golf and spoiling his dog Bailey, who is a great girl.
See stories by Jeff Parrott