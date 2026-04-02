LaPorte County Commissioners consider identification requirements for businesses

Contractors working in LaPorte County should have to identify themselves, according to the county commissioners.

Commissioner Steve Holifield says he’s heard about workers covering up their companies’ logos and refusing to tell people who they work for. "There’s been a lot of surveyors, prospectors, whatever you want to call them, in unmarked vehicles, and the citizens are complaining about this," Holifield said during Wednesday's meeting. "They have a right to know who’s in their neighborhood."

This comes amid concerns about possible data center development.

Now, the commissioners are considering an ordinance that would set identification standards for businesses engaged in land prospecting and site testing, along with fines for those that don’t comply. Enforcement would be up to the sheriff’s office or building department.

Building Commissioner Michael Polan said businesses are already supposed to register before working in the county, but not all of them do. “We did have people digging holes in our roads and they did purposely cover up the insignia on the trucks, and nobody knew who they were or what they’re doing, including my office and the sheriff’s department,” Polan told the commissioners.

The commissioners did accept their attorney’s recommendation to phase out the proposed requirements after a year, unless they vote to extend them. Still, Commissioner Holifield didn’t think the issue would go away soon.

The commissioners plan to take public comments on the proposed ordinance before taking a final vote.