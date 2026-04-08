Huff leaving Elkhart three months early for Rockford job

Elkhart Community Schools Superintendent Larry Huff is leaving the job three months earlier than he initially announced to become superintendent at Rockford, Illinois public schools.

The school corporation issued a press release late Wednesday saying that Huff is leaving, apparently now. The release did not say when his last day will be, or whether Huff is already gone.

The Rockford Public Schools board voted in December to hire Huff, taking Elkhart Community Schools’ officials by surprise. The next day Huff returned to Elkhart and told reporters that he has family near Rockford and that played a role in his decision.

In mid-January the Elkhart board hired Huff’s assistant superintendent, Michele Riise to succeed him, starting July 1, and Huff would stay until June 30 to help with the transition as the corporation decides which schools to close because of declining enrollment. But the corporation’s statement Wednesday said the board will vote at its next meeting April 21 on whether to make Riise the superintendent immediately.

Corporation spokeswoman Wendy Wood did not reply to our request to interview Huff or anyone else with the corporation. In full disclosure, Elkhart Community Schools holds the broadcast license for WVPE.