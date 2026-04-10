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South Bend funds nonprofit's linear park through near west side

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published April 10, 2026 at 3:07 PM EDT
The South Bend Redevelopment Commission has awarded the nonprofit South Bend Greenway Conservancy a $50,000 grant to develop an urban trail through the city's near west side neighborhood. The trail will tie in this street mural funded by the commission in 2024.
Matt Cashore/University of Notre Dame
The South Bend Redevelopment Commission has awarded the nonprofit South Bend Greenway Conservancy a $50,000 grant to develop an urban trail through the city's near west side neighborhood. The trail will tie in this street mural funded by the commission in 2024.

A South Bend neighborhood group has received help from the city to establish what they’re calling a new linear park or urban trail.

Joe Molnar, the city’s assistant director of growth and opportunity, says setting aside park space wasn’t a priority when South Bend’s near west side neighborhood developed in the late 1800s and early 1900s. So officials are now trying to address that.

On Thursday the city’s redevelopment commission awarded $50,000 to the nonprofit South Bend Greenway Conservancy, matching a grant the group has won from the Community Foundation of St. Joseph County.

Molnar says the urban trail will connect cultural points of interest like Indiana University South Bend’s Civil Rights Heritage Center, Notre Dame’s Hansell Center, and the History Museum, with pocket parks sprinkled in.

It will mean widening the sidewalk in spots, similar to the city’s recently built Coal Line and LINK trails. The trail will start at City Cemetery and snake through the neighborhood to end eventually at the Kroc Center.

”Using those properties as a trail through them, so that you can kind of go north-south through the neighborhood,"Molnar says. "And that’s like the long-term goal but really it’s adding this park space along the trail in certain areas, which is really needed in that neighborhood.”
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LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team Joe Molnarparkstrailsurban trailNear West Side Plan
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, came to WVPE in 2023 with over 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. In his free time he enjoys pickleball, golf and spoiling his dog Bailey, who is a great girl.
See stories by Jeff Parrott