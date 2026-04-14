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Goshen schools name Magnuson-Macias principal of Goshen High School

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Mike Murrell
Published April 14, 2026 at 3:52 PM EDT
Lexa Magnuson-Macias, who has served as an assistant principal since 2022, has been named principal of Goshen High School starting in the 2026-27 school year.
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Goshen Community Schools
Lexa Magnuson-Macias, who has served as an assistant principal since 2022, has been named principal of Goshen High School starting in the 2026-27 school year.

Goshen Community Schools has named Lexa Magnuson-Macias as the next principal of Goshen High School.

The district announced Tuesday that Magnuson-Macias will begin the role with the 2026-27 school year. She has served as an assistant principal at the school since 2022.

Magnuson-Macias holds a master’s degree in urban educational leadership and a bachelor’s degree in English secondary education. District officials say she has experience in instructional leadership, student support systems and school improvement efforts.

In her current role, Magnuson-Macias has focused on strengthening systems that support student success and preparing graduates for employment, higher education or service.

Superintendent Jim DuBois said Magnuson-Macias brings a strong commitment to student outcomes and community collaboration.

Magnuson-Macias said she looks forward to working with families and building on the school’s foundation to support students’ futures.

District officials say they expect continued growth at Goshen High School under her leadership.
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Mike Murrell
Mike Murrell joined the WVPE family in August of 2024. Mike is enjoying his second career in journalism and broadcasting, since retiring from the Army after 20 years of service. Mike is originally from Dayton, Ohio, but calls Elkhart his home.
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