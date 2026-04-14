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Luxury riverfront condo developers win tax break

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published April 14, 2026 at 1:17 PM EDT
This rendering, looking east along Colfax Avenue from the St. Joseph River, shows how the Cascades condominiums site would look after construction of a second building on the left. The smaller building on the right was finished in 2020.
Provided
This rendering, looking east along Colfax Avenue from the St. Joseph River, shows how the Cascades condominiums site would look after construction of a second building on the left. The smaller building on the right was finished in 2020.

The South Bend Common Council on Monday approved a developer’s request for a property tax break to build more luxury riverfront condominiums.

Developer Frank Perri built the 320 at the Cascade condos, with a ground-floor upscale restaurant, from 2018 to 2020. The seven-story high-rise, built with a lot of glass, reinforced concrete and steel, offers the downtown’s most prime views of the St. Joseph River falls behind the Century Center.

Perri has long planned a second phase with more condos, but that’s been delayed, first by Covid and then by all the work the city has done to the adjacent Seitz Park and river walk.

Perri says this second building, next to the first one on Colfax Avenue, will be a bit taller at eight floors, with condos priced from $700,000 to three or four million dollars for top-floor penthouses.

According to his petition filed with the council, Perri and his partners plan to invest $50 million in the second building, which again will feature ground-floor commercial space. The tax abatement would be at 100% for six years.
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LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team luxurycondominiumsSouth BendDowntown South Bendriverfronttax abatementFrank PerriSouth Bend Common Council
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, came to WVPE in 2023 with over 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. In his free time he enjoys pickleball, golf and spoiling his dog Bailey, who is a great girl.
See stories by Jeff Parrott