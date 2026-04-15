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Granger residents north of Toll Road won't be able to report data center low-frequency sound complaints

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published April 15, 2026 at 4:17 PM EDT
Cars drive on the Indiana Toll Road in northern Indiana
Photo provided ITR Concession Company
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WVPE
Cars drive on the Indiana Toll Road in northern Indiana

A St. Joseph County Council bill updating the county’s noise ordinance moved forward Tuesday night. The ordinance looks to have a major shortcoming regarding the data center that Microsoft will soon start building in Granger.

The county already has an ordinance limiting the noise that industrially zoned properties can emit, but this bill also would regulate the low-frequency sounds that can come from industrial users like data centers. That’s the vibratory energy that you can feel, rather than hear, and that rattles the window panes in your home.

County Council President Bryan Tanner has been working on the bill for months. It spells out a complaint process for residents and penalties for violators. On Tuesday night the county council’s Land Use Planning Committee gave it a favorable recommendation, and the full council will vote on it April 28.

Microsoft plans to build the data center near the Indiana Toll Road. But critics of the bill note that it won’t let people living north of the Toll Road complain about the data center sound because it prohibits taking sound measurements from any right-of-way wider than 150 feet, like the Toll Road.

In a statement, Tanner said that provision is required by federal law.

He said, “The unfortunate reality is that the Toll Road itself, and other major transportation corridors like it, simply produce too much noise to effectively measure or administer noise ordinance requirements adjacent to it.”
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LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team noise ordinancedata centerAmazon data centerMicrosoft data centerlow-frequency soundBryan TannerSt. Joseph County Council
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, came to WVPE in 2023 with over 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. In his free time he enjoys pickleball, golf and spoiling his dog Bailey, who is a great girl.
See stories by Jeff Parrott