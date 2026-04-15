Woman boards Concord bus carrying student after being shot

A woman suffering from a gunshot wound today (Wednesday) on Elkhart’s south side flagged down a Concord Community Schools bus and got on board.

Shortly before 11 a.m. the bus was headed to Ox Bow Elementary and had been carrying one student who the driver had just picked up near the corner of 6th Street and Stiver Avenue. That’s near the spot where the woman waved at the bus driver to stop.

Concord Community Schools released a statement saying that the student was not hurt and was taken home, and their parents were notified.

The bus driver called 911 and fire department medics took the woman to the hospital for evaluation and treatment of her injuries. While the bus picked her up inside Elkhart city limits, an initial investigation found the woman was shot in the 54000 block of Hastings Street, just outside the city.

It was unclear who shot the woman or why. An Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department spokesman said they were preparing to release a statement but several hours later they had not done so by our deadline.

The woman was reportedly in stable condition at Elkhart General Hospital. An officer heard on police radio scanner traffic said she had been shot twice, in the arm and the leg.