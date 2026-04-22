Local, regional leaders tout Michiana's attractiveness to entrepreneurs

Talent, infrastructure and vibrant downtowns are making Michiana attractive to entrepreneurs. That’s according to panelists during an IDEA Week discussion Wednesday.

Elevate Ventures CEO Toph Day said global economists expect the middle of the country to be the epicenter of a “productivity boom.” “We think about the physical economy, there’s nobody that makes things better than people here in Indiana,” Day added.

He pointed to the state’s innovation corridors, tech hub designations and inland ports.

South Bend-Elkhart Regional Partnership President and CEO Bethany Hartley noted that 35,000 students attend the region’s higher education institutions, and more things to do in downtown areas are helping younger adults want to stay in the area. She said state programs like READI and Regional Cities have been a catalyst.

"That gave us like a boost of confidence to say, ‘O.K., we can really come together around really big opportunities and make a change,’" Hartley told WVPE. "I think that really turned things around."

Panelists also cited the support available to local entrepreneurs. The South Bend-Elkhart Regional Partnership and the city of South Bend both said they’re available to help them navigate the process.

Mayor James Mueller said the city’s Community Investment Department aims to help entrepreneurs cut through the red tape, wherever possible. “We have set up kind of a one-stop shop, where you reach out to that department, and they can help you work through the various issues and understand what can sometimes be complicated or confusing regulations,” Mueller told WVPE.

Beyond that, Hartley said events like IDEA Week help connect entrepreneurs with opportunities. “When you think about who’s here, it’s future customers for our startups. It’s future employees for our businesses. It’s future suppliers for our legacy industry. And this is a place where they all can come together, and that is incredible and unique and special, which is why we do it,” Hartley said.

Her organization offers more resources for entrepreneurs at startupsouthbendelkhart.com.

