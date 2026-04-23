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Judge allows pre-trial jail release of man accused in cat killings

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published April 23, 2026 at 4:10 PM EDT
The St. Joseph County Courthouse. County Commissioners Tuesday hired a firm to determine why the building's domed roof is leaking and assess any other problems.
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The St. Joseph County Courthouse. County Commissioners Tuesday hired a firm to determine why the building's domed roof is leaking and assess any other problems.

A St. Joseph County judge on Thursday allowed the pre-trial jail release of a man charged with killing four cats.

23-year-old Tyler Coday had been jailed since his March 31 arrest because he couldn’t post his $1,000 bond. Coday on Thursday had his initial appearance before Superior Court Judge Elizabeth Hurley, via video link from the jail.

Court records say Coday had greeted police at his Irish Hills apartment door and said he had been doing things and hearing things he "was not proud of," and "some cats were hurt." When officers asked him where the cats were, Coday said they were in the trash can, and they were dead.

His public defender, Jon Cristofeno, said this is his first criminal charge as an adult and asked Hurley to lower his bond. Jail records say he was released later Thursday on a promise to appear in court as ordered.

Deputy prosecutor Kristen Kocsis didn’t object to the bond reduction but since Coday said he was hearing voices, Kocsis asked that he be required to seek mental health care and stay away from any pets.

Coday faces four counts of torturing or mutilating a vertebrate animal, Level 6 felonies, and his next status hearing is set for May 29.
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LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team animal crueltyanimal abuseanimal mistreatmentTyler CodaySt. Joseph County JailbondSt. Joseph Superior Judge Elizabeth Hurley
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, came to WVPE in 2023 with over 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. In his free time he enjoys pickleball, golf and spoiling his dog Bailey, who is a great girl.
See stories by Jeff Parrott