Berrien County sheriff to address ICE agreement at town hall

Berrien County Sheriff Chuck Heit is set to speak at a town hall this week to explain his department’s cooperation with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

According to WSJM, the county participates in the federal 287(g) program but only uses the “warrant service” model. Under that arrangement, deputies may hold someone already in custody at the county jail for up to 48 hours after receiving an ICE detainer, allowing federal agents time to take custody.

Heit said the policy does not change how his department has operated for decades and does not involve deputies enforcing immigration laws in the community.

He also said there may be confusion about the 287(g) program because it includes multiple forms of cooperation with ICE, but Berrien County only participates in the warrant service model, which applies when someone is already in custody.

The town hall is scheduled for Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Zion St. Joe United Church of Christ on Veronica Drive in St. Joseph.

State Rep. Joey Andrews is also expected to attend and discuss the agreement’s impact on the community.