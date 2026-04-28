Suspect in Elkhart fatal shooting identified; found dead in Golden Pond Trail house fire

Authorities have identified the suspect in a fatal shooting in Elkhart as a 41-year-old man who was later found dead inside a burning home.

The Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office says Adonis Latroy Joseph of Elkhart is accused of fatally shooting 38-year-old Kaylon Rashaad Woods of South Bend on Monday afternoon. The shooting happened at an apartment in the 2500 block of Links Drive.

Police say officers responding to reports of gunfire found a woman outside the apartment with a gunshot wound and Woods inside with fatal injuries. The woman was taken to Elkhart General Hospital and is recovering from serious injuries.

Investigators later identified Joseph as the suspect and tracked him to a home in the 28000 block of Golden Pond Trail. Around the same time, a fire was reported at the residence.

After the fire was extinguished, officers found Joseph dead inside the home with an apparent gunshot wound to the head. Authorities say his death appears to be a suicide.

In a statement, the South Bend Police Department said Joseph was hired in 2011 and resigned in 2018 following an internal investigation.

The Elkhart County Homicide Unit continues to investigate the shooting and Joseph’s death. Authorities say there is no ongoing threat to the public.