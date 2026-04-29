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Flooding problem leaves Elkhart County man asking for help

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Mike Murrell
Published April 29, 2026 at 4:32 PM EDT
Timothy Klenk addresses the Elkhart County Commissioners about ongoing flooding at his County Road 24 property, urging officials to find a long-term solution.
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Elkhart County
Timothy Klenk addresses the Elkhart County Commissioners about ongoing flooding at his County Road 24 property, urging officials to find a long-term solution.

An Elkhart County man is asking county officials to fix what he says is a decades-long flooding problem near the south edge of Elkhart.

Timothy Klenk told the Elkhart County Stormwater Board this week that heavy rain regularly sends water from a county detention pond onto his property along County Road 24.

Klenk said runoff from higher ground overwhelms the pond and sends water toward his home, forcing him to spend thousands of dollars on cleanup and repairs.

“I’ve spent tens of thousands of dollars maintaining this issue, that is all a result of the county holding pond not being adequate to channel or contain the water from its community up above the hill,” Klenk said.

Klenk said nearby homes and businesses are also affected, and he worries the problem could get worse if more homes are built in the area.

He became emotional while asking the board for a long-term fix.

“Can we please get a solution? Something needs to be done, and not making it my problem,” Klenk said.

County officials acknowledged the detention pond has not been properly maintained. Commissioner Brad Rogers said the surveyor’s office and highway department will work together to come up with a plan.
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Mike Murrell
Mike Murrell joined the WVPE family in August of 2024. Mike is enjoying his second career in journalism and broadcasting, since retiring from the Army after 20 years of service. Mike is originally from Dayton, Ohio, but calls Elkhart his home.
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