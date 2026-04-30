Elkhart schools win national award for in-school dental care program

Elkhart Community Schools has received national recognition for a long-running program that brings dental care directly to students during the school day.

The district received the 2026 Children’s Health Champion Award Thursday at Roosevelt STEAM Academy. The award recognizes schools and organizations that expand access to health care for students.

Through Indiana Dental Outreach, dental teams visit every school in the district, providing exams, cleanings, X-rays and basic treatment at no cost to families.

Steve Higginbotham, CEO of Smile America Partners, said the partnership with Elkhart schools dates back more than two decades.

“We provide an annual Children's Health Champion Award around the country,” Higginbotham said. “A few years ago, LAUSD in California received it. Last year, Prince George's County in Maryland. And this year, Elkhart, Indiana.”

Higginbotham said parents or guardians provide consent before students receive care. Dental teams then visit schools a few days in the fall semester and a few days in the spring semester.

“So we obtain informed consent from a parent or guardian, and that really gets the kid on the path to receiving comprehensive oral health care when we show up at the school,” Higginbotham said.

Dentist Paul Hillis said the program reaches students who may otherwise go without dental care.

“The care, the need is obviously great and the care that they get here is sometimes that’s all the kids get,” Hillis said.

Hillis said the program also helps reduce common barriers for families, including transportation, scheduling and taking children out of school for appointments.

In full disclosure, Elkhart Community Schools holds the broadcast license for WVPE.