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Elkhart schools win national award for in-school dental care program

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Mike Murrell
Published April 30, 2026 at 2:54 PM EDT
Second grader Estrella receives a dental exam from Dr. Paul Hillis at Roosevelt STEAM Academy in Elkhart.
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Second grader Estrella receives a dental exam from Dr. Paul Hillis at Roosevelt STEAM Academy in Elkhart.
Mike Murrell / WVPE
Second grader Estrella gets an X-ray of her mouth during an in-school dental clinic at Roosevelt STEAM Academy.
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Second grader Estrella gets an X-ray of her mouth during an in-school dental clinic at Roosevelt STEAM Academy.
Mike Murrell / WVPE
Smile America Partners CEO Steve Higginbotham presents the Children’s Health Champion Award to incoming Elkhart Community Schools Superintendent Michele Riise at Roosevelt STEAM Academy in Elkhart.
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Smile America Partners CEO Steve Higginbotham presents the Children’s Health Champion Award to incoming Elkhart Community Schools Superintendent Michele Riise at Roosevelt STEAM Academy in Elkhart.
Mike Murrell / WVPE
The Children’s Health Champion Award presented to Elkhart Community Schools, sitting on a library desk at Roosevelt STEAM Academy.
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The Children’s Health Champion Award presented to Elkhart Community Schools, sitting on a library desk at Roosevelt STEAM Academy.
Mike Murrell / WVPE

Elkhart Community Schools has received national recognition for a long-running program that brings dental care directly to students during the school day.

The district received the 2026 Children’s Health Champion Award Thursday at Roosevelt STEAM Academy. The award recognizes schools and organizations that expand access to health care for students.

Through Indiana Dental Outreach, dental teams visit every school in the district, providing exams, cleanings, X-rays and basic treatment at no cost to families.

Steve Higginbotham, CEO of Smile America Partners, said the partnership with Elkhart schools dates back more than two decades.

“We provide an annual Children's Health Champion Award around the country,” Higginbotham said. “A few years ago, LAUSD in California received it. Last year, Prince George's County in Maryland. And this year, Elkhart, Indiana.”

Higginbotham said parents or guardians provide consent before students receive care. Dental teams then visit schools a few days in the fall semester and a few days in the spring semester.

“So we obtain informed consent from a parent or guardian, and that really gets the kid on the path to receiving comprehensive oral health care when we show up at the school,” Higginbotham said.

Dentist Paul Hillis said the program reaches students who may otherwise go without dental care.

“The care, the need is obviously great and the care that they get here is sometimes that’s all the kids get,” Hillis said.

Hillis said the program also helps reduce common barriers for families, including transportation, scheduling and taking children out of school for appointments.

In full disclosure, Elkhart Community Schools holds the broadcast license for WVPE.
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Mike Murrell
Mike Murrell joined the WVPE family in August of 2024. Mike is enjoying his second career in journalism and broadcasting, since retiring from the Army after 20 years of service. Mike is originally from Dayton, Ohio, but calls Elkhart his home.
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