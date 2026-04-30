INDOT outlines plans for State Road 13 in Middlebury

State Road 13 in Middlebury could see less on-street parking but more room for buggies in the coming years.

The Indiana Department of Transportation is planning mill and resurfacing work between U.S. 20 and Yoder Drive. But the section between Sunrise Lane and York Drive would get a full-depth reconstruction, according to James Welch with Engineering Resources.

"This means rebuilding the pavement structure, and it also includes new curbing, sidewalks and a replaced storm sewer network throughout this section," Welch said during a public information meeting Wednesday. "The town will also include new lighting and sanitary and water line relocations in this section."

He said the current idea is to remove all on-street parking from the highway, to make it easier for vehicles to turn and for pedestrians to cross in the downtown area. New crosswalks and trees would encourage crossing at specific locations.

"This is still a preliminary concept," Welch explained. "Downtown is exactly where public input matters most because a community knows how parking, deliveries, business access and pedestrians’ use work day to day."

The section between Sunrise and Lawrence would get wide, eight-foot shoulders to keep buggies out of the way of motor vehicles, along with new ADA-compliant sidewalks on both sides of the road.

Construction is expected to take place in 2030 and 2031, after planned work on U.S. 20.

Written comments can be submitted by May 20.