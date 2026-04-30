Trump hasn't backed redistricting fight words with campaign money

Granger Republican State Senator Linda Rogers is one of seven Indiana incumbents facing challengers in Tuesday’s primary elections from candidates backed by President Trump over this year’s redistricting fight. But campaign finance reports show Trump hasn’t put his money where his mouth has been.

You may have noticed a lot of political ads lately in the GOP primary race for State Senate District 11. Rogers faces a challenge from Dr. Brian Schmutzler, an anesthesiologist with no political experience.

On his Truth social platform earlier this month, Trump called Schmutzler “a MAGA Warrior and REAL Republican” and he called Rogers a “RINO,” the acronym for ‘Republican In Name Only.’”

But campaign finance reports reviewed by WVPE show Schmutzler has received just one contribution of $1,000 from The Presidential Coalition, the Washington-based political action committee founded by close Trump supporter and advisor David Bossie.

Instead, Schmutzler has contributed $317,000 of his own money to his campaign, comprising about 85% of his total contributions. From January 1 through April 10, campaign finance reports say Rogers outspent Schmutzler $532,000 to $373,000.

Rogers has received over $542,000 from the Senate Majority Campaign Committee, which also has given money to the other incumbents Trump publicly targeted for opposing redistricting.