Health Plus Indiana loses state funding for HIV outreach

A nonprofit that’s been working to slow the spread of HIV in Michiana for decades this week learned that it's losing state funding for outreach.

Health Plus Indiana operates low-cost health clinics in South Bend and Elkhart, and is one of Indiana’s leading AIDS service organizations.

Effective July 1 they’re losing a $90,000 annual contract with the state to provide outreach for HIV testing and treatment.

explains the impact

“The biggest concern that we’re worried about is seeing an increase in people becoming positive in our community because there won’t be the people out there doing tests and people finding out about their status," says Health Plus Executive Director Leeah Hopper.

The Indiana Department of Health is ending its Special Populations Support Program that passed through the federal money. Instead they’ll prioritize disease intervention specialists, mostly at county health departments.

"Ours is more boots on the ground, so people who were going out and doing outreach, giving presentations, forming networks of communities with people who may have need and don’t want to come into facilities to be tested.”