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NIPSCO, United Steelworkers finalize agreements, ending lockout

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Michael Gallenberger
Published May 2, 2026 at 9:34 AM EDT
(FILE PHOTO: Tyler Lake/WTIU)

NIPSCO’s month-long lockout of union workers is coming to an end.

The utility company said its clerical employees will return to work Tuesday, after the two sides finalized a labor agreement. Physical workers went back on April 28.

On its website, NIPSCO said its agreements with United Steelworkers deliver improved safety standards, more efficient emergency response, “above-historical wage increases” of at least four percent and expanded benefits.
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LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team NIPSCOunited steelworks union
Michael Gallenberger
Michael Gallenberger has been a weekend announcer and newscaster at WVPE since 2021. His radio career has included stints at WKVI-Knox, WYMR-Culver and WVUR-Valparaiso.
See stories by Michael Gallenberger