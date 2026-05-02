NIPSCO, United Steelworkers finalize agreements, ending lockout
NIPSCO’s month-long lockout of union workers is coming to an end.
The utility company said its clerical employees will return to work Tuesday, after the two sides finalized a labor agreement. Physical workers went back on April 28.
On its website, NIPSCO said its agreements with United Steelworkers deliver improved safety standards, more efficient emergency response, “above-historical wage increases” of at least four percent and expanded benefits.