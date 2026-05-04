LOGAN Center prom brings inclusive celebration to nearly 300

Prom season is a milestone for many, and at LOGAN Center, that experience is extended to individuals with disabilities across Michiana.

The organization’s annual prom was held Sunday night, drawing nearly 300 attendees, according to Chief Marketing Officer Christina Tembo.

“Our clients look forward to this prom just like any kids going to prom at any high school,” Tembo said. “They buy new outfits. They get their hair done. It’s a really, really big night.”

The event returned after the COVID-19 pandemic and has continued to grow each year.

Tembo said creating an inclusive environment is central to the experience, with accommodations tailored to meet a range of needs.

“We had several clients last night who came with their noise-canceling headphones on,” she said. “We had a client who had seizure disorder, and so we turned down the strobe lights.”

The prom is largely funded through community support, including fundraising events, with attendees paying a small fee similar to a traditional high school prom.

About 15 volunteers, along with LOGAN staff, helped support the event.

Tembo said community members interested in volunteering can sign up through the organization’s wellness program.