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LOGAN Center prom brings inclusive celebration to nearly 300

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Mike Murrell
Published May 4, 2026 at 12:27 PM EDT
A sign reading “LOGAN Prom 2026” directs attendees to the event Sunday night in Elkhart.
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A sign reading “LOGAN Prom 2026” directs attendees to the event Sunday night in Elkhart.
Mike Murrell / WVPE
LOGAN Center clients, volunteers and chaperones dance during the organization’s annual prom Sunday night.
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LOGAN Center clients, volunteers and chaperones dance during the organization’s annual prom Sunday night.
Mike Murrell / WVPE
Clients, chaperones and volunteers enjoy food, dancing, and socializing at LOGAN Center’s prom, an annual event designed to create an inclusive prom experience.
3 of 3  — LOGAN Prom 2.jpeg
Clients, chaperones and volunteers enjoy food, dancing, and socializing at LOGAN Center’s prom, an annual event designed to create an inclusive prom experience.
Mike Murrell / WVPE

Prom season is a milestone for many, and at LOGAN Center, that experience is extended to individuals with disabilities across Michiana.

The organization’s annual prom was held Sunday night, drawing nearly 300 attendees, according to Chief Marketing Officer Christina Tembo.

“Our clients look forward to this prom just like any kids going to prom at any high school,” Tembo said. “They buy new outfits. They get their hair done. It’s a really, really big night.”

The event returned after the COVID-19 pandemic and has continued to grow each year.

Tembo said creating an inclusive environment is central to the experience, with accommodations tailored to meet a range of needs.

“We had several clients last night who came with their noise-canceling headphones on,” she said. “We had a client who had seizure disorder, and so we turned down the strobe lights.”

The prom is largely funded through community support, including fundraising events, with attendees paying a small fee similar to a traditional high school prom.

About 15 volunteers, along with LOGAN staff, helped support the event.

Tembo said community members interested in volunteering can sign up through the organization’s wellness program.
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LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team Logan CenterPromdisabilitiesFour Winds Casinocelebration
Mike Murrell
Mike Murrell joined the WVPE family in August of 2024. Mike is enjoying his second career in journalism and broadcasting, since retiring from the Army after 20 years of service. Mike is originally from Dayton, Ohio, but calls Elkhart his home.
See stories by Mike Murrell