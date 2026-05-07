Mishawaka Council considers plans to replace Pangford Motel with apartment buildings

A former Mishawaka motel may soon be replaced with new apartments.

B & B Holdings plans to tear down the Pangford Motel on McKinley Avenue, along with two nearby houses. In their place would be 39 rental apartments, spread across three townhome-style buildings, according to Nathan Flickner with land survey consultant Wightman.

"Really, wanting just to redevelop the area," Flickner told the Mishawaka Common Council on Monday. "It’s kind of an eyesore right now. We’re really glad somebody’s trying to develop it into something."

Meanwhile, the former Asia Market building would be repurposed into a restaurant. Council member Kate Voelker was curious what that would look like.

"That’s going to be a miracle," Voelker said. "Yeah, that’s rough looking, but I’m sure that our building and our planning department will be monitoring that."

Now, B & B Holdings is asking the council to annex part of the property that currently sits outside the city limits and rezone the portion where the apartments would be built. That request has gotten a favorable recommendation from city staff.

It’ll be up for the council’s final approval on May 18.