Tails wagging, tongues out: Dogapalooza is back at Ox Bow

The Elkhart County parks and Humane Society of Elkhart County on Saturday are again turning Ox Bow Park into all things dog. It's time again for Dogapalooza.

Maria Waltersdorf, the humane society’s community development manager, says the shelter, which has been nearly full lately because of some pet hoarding cases, has been raising money for at least a decade with their Paws for a Cause 5K run and their 1-mile Fun Run. The parks department had also been doing Dogapalooza. So a few years ago they decided to combine the two.

The day includes doggy yoga, live music by the Dawg Band, food trucks and dog-related vendors. At 12:30 p.m. you can see a demonstration by Canine Hooligans, a trick dog act that includes JellyBean, the 2025 International Trick Dog Champion.

Waltersdorf says this year’s Dogapalooza will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and admission is free.

”It’s dog and family friendly, so you can bring your dog if you want, you can bring your kids, absolutely," Waltersdorf says. "It really is just a blast. Every year I look forward to this event, it’s one of the most fun of the year.”

Your dog must be on a leash and you must pick up after it.