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Hoarding cases have Elkhart Humane Society seeking help

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published April 28, 2026 at 4:14 PM EDT

A recent animal hoarding case has nearly filled the Humane Society of Elkhart County shelter. They’re asking the public to help free up space.

On Monday the shelter took in 61 animals. That included collecting 26 animals –- 24 dogs and 2 cats –- from a home outside Elkhart city limits on a call to assist police. County ordinance limits residents to owning five pets.

Humane Society director Rob LaRoy called the situation “a real mess” that came less than a week after the shelter took in 20 dogs from another home.

“In most cases these are people that have wanted to help," LaRoy says. "They find stray dogs so they pick them up and maybe try to get them back home, but they just wind up with too many and it’s beyond them being able to take care of.”

Now through Saturday the shelter is waiving adoption fees for all cats and for all dogs over 40 pounds. If you can’t do that, LaRoy asks you to help spread the word.

“Just sharing our website on social media seems to be one of the biggest pushes we can get," LaRoy says. "It helps tremendously.”
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LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team Humane Society of Elkhart CountyhoardingadoptionAdopt Animalsdogscats
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, came to WVPE in 2023 with over 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. In his free time he enjoys pickleball, golf and spoiling his dog Bailey, who is a great girl.
See stories by Jeff Parrott