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Caucus scheduled to fill upcoming South Bend Council vacancy

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Michael Gallenberger
Published May 9, 2026 at 11:49 AM EDT
The new South Bend City Hall, 215 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. The city plans to open it to the public Oct. 13
Jeff Parrott
/
WVPE

A caucus has been scheduled to replace Troy Warner on the South Bend Common Council. Warner is stepping down from the council next Friday, to become Mayor James Mueller’s chief of staff.

In a Facebook post, the St. Joseph County Democratic Party announced that a caucus will take place on Wednesday, May 20 at 6:00 p.m., when precinct committeemen will choose a new District 4 council member.

Democrats interested in the seat have until 72 hours before the caucus to file the necessary paperwork with the county clerk. So far, Hodge Patel and Angela Smith have already expressed interest.
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LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team St. Joseph County Democratic PartycaucusDemocratic caucusSouth Bend Common CouncilTroy Warner
Michael Gallenberger
Michael Gallenberger has been a weekend announcer and newscaster at WVPE since 2021. His radio career has included stints at WKVI-Knox, WYMR-Culver and WVUR-Valparaiso.
See stories by Michael Gallenberger