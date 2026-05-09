Caucus scheduled to fill upcoming South Bend Council vacancy

A caucus has been scheduled to replace Troy Warner on the South Bend Common Council. Warner is stepping down from the council next Friday, to become Mayor James Mueller’s chief of staff.

In a Facebook post, the St. Joseph County Democratic Party announced that a caucus will take place on Wednesday, May 20 at 6:00 p.m., when precinct committeemen will choose a new District 4 council member.

Democrats interested in the seat have until 72 hours before the caucus to file the necessary paperwork with the county clerk. So far, Hodge Patel and Angela Smith have already expressed interest.

