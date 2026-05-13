© 2026 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Groundbreaking ceremony marks $20m SBN front drive upgrades

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published May 13, 2026 at 1:52 PM EDT
Construction has begun on South Bend International Airport's $20 million SBNUpFront project to overhaul the airport's front drive.
1 of 5  — SBN upfront pic1.jpeg
Construction has begun on South Bend International Airport's $20 million SBNUpFront project to overhaul the airport's front drive.
Jeff Parrott/WVPE
2 of 5  — SBN drive pic2.jpg
3 of 5  — SBN drive pic3.jpg
4 of 5  — SBN drive pic4.jpg
5 of 5  — SBN drive pic5.jpg

Community leaders today (on Wednesday) celebrated groundbreaking on a $20 million overhaul of the South Bend International Airport’s front drive.

The airport served a record 1.1 million people last year, a 23% increase from the prior year. Yet its small size, compared to Chicago’s O’Hare and Midway airports, make it appealing for a growing number of Michiana travelers.

To ensure the county-owned airport remains so relatively easy to use, officials are revamping the front drive and entrances, and they held a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday, a year after announcing the project.

“SBN is the first and the last place that many of the visitors to our county and our area see," said Airport Authority Vice-President Andy Kostielney. "This is especially important because we are seeing record number of passengers and people visiting our airport than ever before.”

The project will add a commercial transportation lane for taxis, rideshare and buses. Raised crosswalks will be added and canopies will cover the first two lanes to shelter people from the elements.

The work is expected to take 18 months.
Tags
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team sbnSouth Bend International AirportSouth Bend Airport AuthoritySBNUpFront
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, came to WVPE in 2023 with over 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. In his free time he enjoys pickleball, golf and spoiling his dog Bailey, who is a great girl.
See stories by Jeff Parrott