Microsoft hosts open house for coming Granger data center

Microsoft is hosting a so-called “Open House” Tuesday at South Bend’s Century Center about the data center they’ll soon start building in Granger.

From 4 to 7 p.m. at the Century Center, Microsoft will set up information stations for the public, with people from Microsoft there to answer questions.

The tech giant will be sharing information consistent with the small group sessions it coordinated through March and April, but this is geared toward individuals.

Station topics will include project design plans, timeline, jobs, and community investments.

About a month ago St. Joseph County economic development executive director Bill Schalliol says he attended a similar event Microsoft held in LaPorte for its data center project there, and it was a helpful format for people.

“A lot of people read a lot of stuff on the internet and they, you know… so this is an opportunity to go actually talk to people involved with the project versus just reading stuff online. I hope people take the opportunity to do some education as part of this project.”