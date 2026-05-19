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Elkhart bridge repair vote delayed by new state notice requirement

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Mike Murrell
Published May 19, 2026 at 12:16 PM EDT
The Nappanee Street pedestrian bridge in Elkhart connects neighborhoods near Mary Daly Elementary School and West Side Middle School.
The Nappanee Street pedestrian bridge in Elkhart connects neighborhoods near Mary Daly Elementary School and West Side Middle School.

The Elkhart Common Council delayed a vote Monday on funding repairs to the Nappanee Street pedestrian bridge after the city missed a new state notice requirement.

The council was expected to consider an additional appropriation of about $337,000 for temporary repairs to the bridge, which is near Mary Daly Elementary School and West Side Middle School.

City attorney John Esper said a new Indiana law that took effect Jan. 1 requires the city to upload notice of an additional appropriation and related information through the state’s Gateway system at least 14 days before a public hearing.

Because that step had not been completed in time, the council could not hold the hearing or vote on the funding request Monday.

The money would pay for repairs intended to keep the bridge usable while the city works toward a full replacement.

The request is expected to return to the council in June.
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LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team pedestrian bridgeCity of ElkhartCommon CouncilVotedelay
Mike Murrell
Mike Murrell joined the WVPE family in August of 2024. Mike is enjoying his second career in journalism and broadcasting, since retiring from the Army after 20 years of service. Mike is originally from Dayton, Ohio, but calls Elkhart his home.
See stories by Mike Murrell