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Microsoft hosts open house for its Granger data center plans

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published May 19, 2026 at 11:40 PM EDT
At a three-hour "Open House" at South Bend's Century Center, two Microsoft executives field questions from residents about the data center that the company plans to soon start building a data center in Granger.
Jeff Parrott/WVPE
At a three-hour "Open House" at South Bend's Century Center, two Microsoft executives field questions from residents about the data center that the company plans to soon start building a data center in Granger.

Microsoft held a three-hour open house Tuesday night at South Bend’s Century Center to talk about the data center they’ll soon start building in Granger.

The company didn’t give a presentation but instead set up issue-specific information stations with Microsoft staff to interact with the public. Jonathan Nobel, Microsoft’s senior director of infrastructure and government affairs, described the purpose of the event.

“Well tonight’s community meeting is really about hearing from the community, hearing about their concerns, being able to answer questions, and also hearing about what they hope to achieve with this project,” Nobel said.

But Holly Rodriguez came away disappointed. She lives about two miles from the site and was wearing a sticker on her leg with a circle-slash that read “NO DATA CENTER.”

“So I think the frustration leaving here is all the questions we’ve asked, whether it was about surveys, how many people are going to be employed here, when I asked if they will be part-time employees or full-time employees, they couldn’t give me an answer to that," Rodriguez said. "It just seems like everything we asked and came here to find out was a whole lot of workaround with no answer.”
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LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team Microsoft data centerGrangerOpen HousepublicCentury Center
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, came to WVPE in 2023 with over 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. In his free time he enjoys pickleball, golf and spoiling his dog Bailey, who is a great girl.
See stories by Jeff Parrott