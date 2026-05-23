Medical staff 'optimistic' about injured LaPorte County deputy's recovery

The LaPorte County sheriff’s deputy who was shot in a hospital emergency room Friday remains in critical but stable condition.

Deputy Jon Samuelson was flown from Franciscan Health Michigan City to South Bend Memorial Hospital. He underwent about eight hours of surgery, and medical staff are optimistic about his recovery.

That’s according to an update provided by the sheriff’s office Saturday on behalf of Samuelson’s family. Samuelson remains in Memorial Hospital’s intensive care unit.

Sheriff Ron Heeg expressed gratitude for the hospital’s medical staff and asked the community to “continue to pray for Jon, his family and friends, and the entire law enforcement community.”

Law enforcement agencies across Indiana have posted messages of support, since Friday’s shooting. So have many elected officials, including Governor Mike Braun. In a social media post, Braun said he was praying for Samuelson’s “full and speedy recovery,” and offered support for the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office, hospital staff and first responders.