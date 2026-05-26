Hawthorne hosts final Open House to say good-bye as building closes

As part of their building consolidation because of declining enrollment, Elkhart Community Schools is hosting another building good-bye event Wednesday.

Wednesday it will be the former Hawthorne Elementary building’s turn for farewells. They’ll have an open house from 4:30 to 6 p.m. for anyone who attended, worked at, supported, or has connections to Hawthorne.

Located at 501 W. Lusher Avenue, the Hawthorne building first opened in 1929 and is recognized as the corporation’s oldest elementary school building. In 2022 it transitioned from Hawthorne Elementary School to Hawthorne Early Learning Center.

It’s one of five corporation buildings closing and its pre-k programs will move to Roosevelt Elementary. Also, Bristol Elementary students are moving to Eastwood Elementary. Osolo Elementary students move to Pinewood. Woodland Elementary students move to Cleveland. And Mary Beck Elementary students will be distributed between Monger and Riverview elementaries.

In a statement, the corporation says open house guests can walk through the building, view historical highlights, and participate in a “Scavenger Hunt of the History of Hawthorne.” The event will also include prizes and giveaways.