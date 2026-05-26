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Hawthorne hosts final Open House to say good-bye as building closes

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published May 26, 2026 at 3:26 PM EDT
Hawthorne Elementary, seen in 2022, its final year as an elementary school. As part of a building consolidation because of declining enrollment, Elkhart Community Schools is also now closing the building, opened in 1929, as a pre-kindergarten site and sending its students to Roosevelt Elementary. On Wednesday Hawthorne will host an Open House from 4:30 to 6 p.m. for former students and staff.
Provided.
Hawthorne Elementary, seen in 2022, its final year as an elementary school. As part of a building consolidation because of declining enrollment, Elkhart Community Schools is also now closing the building, opened in 1929, as a pre-kindergarten site and sending its students to Roosevelt Elementary. On Wednesday Hawthorne will host an Open House from 4:30 to 6 p.m. for former students and staff.

As part of their building consolidation because of declining enrollment, Elkhart Community Schools is hosting another building good-bye event Wednesday.

Wednesday it will be the former Hawthorne Elementary building’s turn for farewells. They’ll have an open house from 4:30 to 6 p.m. for anyone who attended, worked at, supported, or has connections to Hawthorne.

Located at 501 W. Lusher Avenue, the Hawthorne building first opened in 1929 and is recognized as the corporation’s oldest elementary school building. In 2022 it transitioned from Hawthorne Elementary School to Hawthorne Early Learning Center.

It’s one of five corporation buildings closing and its pre-k programs will move to Roosevelt Elementary. Also, Bristol Elementary students are moving to Eastwood Elementary. Osolo Elementary students move to Pinewood. Woodland Elementary students move to Cleveland. And Mary Beck Elementary students will be distributed between Monger and Riverview elementaries.

In a statement, the corporation says open house guests can walk through the building, view historical highlights, and participate in a “Scavenger Hunt of the History of Hawthorne.” The event will also include prizes and giveaways.
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LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team Hawthorne ElementaryconsolidationElkhart Community Schools
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, came to WVPE in 2023 with over 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. In his free time he enjoys pickleball, golf and spoiling his dog Bailey, who is a great girl.
See stories by Jeff Parrott