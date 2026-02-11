Elkhart school board approves elementary consolidation plan; five schools recommended for closure

The Elkhart Community Schools board unanimously approved a resolution Tuesday night advancing a major elementary school consolidation plan that district leaders say is necessary to address declining enrollment and financial strain.

The resolution authorizes elementary student reassignments, program relocations, staffing adjustments and transportation changes ahead of the next school year. Board members emphasized the vote does not formally close school buildings, which would require additional board action. However, district leaders recommended shutting down five elementary schools and transferring students to neighboring buildings.

Those recommendations include:



Bristol Elementary: Students would move to Eastwood Elementary.

Osolo Elementary: Students would move to Pinewood Elementary.

Woodland Elementary: Students would move to Cleveland Elementary.

Mary Beck Elementary: Students would be distributed between Monger Elementary and Riverview Elementary based on capacity and program balance.

Hawthorne Elementary: Early learning programs would move to Roosevelt Elementary.

Superintendent Dr. Larry Huff told board members the district is nearing a financial crisis and warned that delaying action could put the system at greater risk.

“If we do not make heavy decisions today, I worry about what will be left over for our school district tomorrow.”

In a separate portion of the meeting, Huff underscored what he described as the urgency of making difficult choices now rather than having them imposed later.

“There is no perfect solution… We have to make choices. If we do not make those choices, I worry someone else will make those choices for us.”

Board members acknowledged the emotional impact the changes will have on families and staff but said they believe the plan prioritizes long-term student stability.

Board member Anne VonDerVellen said the decision centers on maintaining consistent learning environments for students.

“Reassigning students is necessary in an important step to create the long-term stability so we can consistently meet every students’ needs.”

District leaders said student transitions, open houses and staff assignments will be finalized in the coming weeks as part of a broader transition plan.

In full disclosure, Elkhart Community Schools holds the broadcast license to WVPE.