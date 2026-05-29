© 2026 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

More employee unions recognized by South Bend School Board

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Michael Gallenberger
Published May 29, 2026 at 6:44 PM EDT
screenshot
/
YouTube

More employees at the South Bend Community School Corporation are unionizing. The school board Wednesday agreed to recognize bilingual educational specialists and full-time building security staff as unions, represented by Teamsters Local 364.

There was a question of whether the security staff had the required majority to unionize. Teamsters representative John Dowell believed he had enough support.

"We have 29 that have signed cards," Dowell told board members. "We have about 12 more that have committed to sign cards, and we have about seven that I haven’t even spoken to, yet."

Still, that appeared to be one signature short, leading to a heated discussion, until district officials clarified that the total number of building security staff is currently 54, not 59.

Dowell noted that the two unions could end up getting combined into a larger group, during contract negotiations. "Most likely. We still have to sit down at the table and bargain over it," Dowell said.

The school board recognized unions for instructional assistants and kindergarten aides, back in April.
Tags
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team South Bend Community School CorporationSouth Bend Community Schools BoardTeamsters
Michael Gallenberger
Michael Gallenberger has been a weekend announcer and newscaster at WVPE since 2021. His radio career has included stints at WKVI-Knox, WYMR-Culver and WVUR-Valparaiso.
See stories by Michael Gallenberger