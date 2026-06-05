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Bears board votes to move to Indiana for new Hammond stadium

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published June 5, 2026 at 2:38 PM EDT

After months of playing lawmakers in Illinois and Indiana against each other to seek the best deal, the Chicago Bears on Friday announced they’ll be moving to Indiana.

First, an answer to the easy question: they’ll still be called the Chicago Bears. The New York Giants and New York Jets play their home games in New Jersey, after all.

But the team announced that its board of directors on Thursday voted to advance a stadium project in Hammond at a site to be determined near Wolf Lake. That will put a new Bears stadium about 20 minutes closer to South Bend than their current home at Soldier Field on Chicago’s lakefront.

The news came after the Illinois legislature ended their session Monday without approving a deal. The team wanted financial incentives to move to a site it owns in Arlington Heights, a northwest suburb. But the Indiana General Assembly, with vocal support from Gov. Mike Braun, crafted an incentive package for Hammond.

Northwest Indiana congressman Frank Mrvan issued a statement saying, “The relocation of the Chicago Bears to Indiana represents a historic economic development victory for Northwest Indiana and our state … it will generate thousands of construction jobs, create new permanent employment opportunities, and expand the tax base that supports local communities.”
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LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team Chicago Bearsstadiumstadium agreementHammondindiana general assemblyRep. Frank Mrvan
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, came to WVPE in 2023 with over 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. In his free time he enjoys pickleball, golf and spoiling his dog Bailey, who is a great girl.
See stories by Jeff Parrott