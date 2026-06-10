Elkhart County planners to consider proposed Bristol data center project July 9

The Elkhart County Area Plan Commission is expected to consider a proposed data center development in Bristol at its July 9 meeting.

The project, known as Bristol Innovation Park, has been promoted online as a future technology and data center campus in northeastern Elkhart County.

Some residents continue to oppose the development, raising concerns about noise, water usage, energy demand and environmental impacts.

During a recent Elkhart County Commissioners meeting, Goshen resident Cindi Hajicek urged county leaders to act before the project advances further.

“Bristol is once again planning a data center even though their people are overwhelmingly opposed,” Hajicek said.

Hajicek asked commissioners to consider restrictions similar to those adopted in Marshall County for projects such as data centers, large-scale solar and battery storage facilities.

The July 9 meeting could determine whether the project continues moving through the county approval process.