© 2026 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

South Bend's Beacon Heights getting $50 million renovation

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published June 11, 2026 at 4:14 PM EDT
Sophie Cohen, with New York-based L&M Development, on Thursday shows reporters a rendering of how Beacon Heights Apartments units will look after the company's planned $50 million renovation.
Jeff Parrott/WVPE
Sophie Cohen, with New York-based L&M Development, on Thursday shows reporters a rendering of how Beacon Heights Apartments units will look after the company's planned $50 million renovation.

A new buyer plans a $50 million renovation of South Bend’s oldest low-income apartment complex.

The Beacon Heights Apartments, on Ardmore Trail on the city’s northwestern edge, haven’t seen significant reinvestment since they were built in the 1940s.

But on Thursday city officials held a press conference to announce the apartments will receive a major overhaul. They were joined by New York-based L&M Development, which is buying the property. The company’s Sophie Cohen described what tenants can expect.

”Brand new floors, new quartz countertops, new cabinetry, all new brand new stainless steel Energy Star appliances," Cohen said. "Also we’re going to be extending the Community Building out and then adding a gym, a community lounge, a computer room, a library, additional security, new windows, it’s a pretty extensive rehab.”

Cohen says federal income tax credits the developer has secured will keep it from raising rents to pay for the renovations. Tenants will need to leave their units during the day for about 10 days during the work but can return each evening.

Mayor James Mueller said the city is giving the company a $1.25 million forgivable loan and letting it pay less than regular property taxes, incentives that will need common council approval.
Tags
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team Beacon Heights ApartmentsL&M Developmentaffordable housingSouth BendSouth Bend Mayor James Muellerlow-income housing tax credits
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, came to WVPE in 2023 with over 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. In his free time he enjoys pickleball, golf and spoiling his dog Bailey, who is a great girl.
See stories by Jeff Parrott