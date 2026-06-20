Community members, organizations gather in South Bend for Pride in the Park

This year’s Pride in the Park event drew crowds in South Bend.

Saturday’s event featured music, food and booths representing various organizations – from religious and political groups to schools and health care providers.

Julian Schock is the board president of the LGBTQ Center, which organizes the annual event. He said the feeling of Pride Month varies, depending on national and global discussions surrounding LGBTQ rights.

"I would say that this year, though, it doesn’t feel like a downer," Schock explained. "Like, people are still here celebrating Pride. People are still here finding a space to be their authentic selves and showing up and doing just that."

About 150 vendors took part in this year’s event. Volunteer Judy Chapman was helping to sign them in.

"I think every time I come to an event like this, all I see is just happy people," Chapman said. "Everybody’s enjoying themselves. Everybody’s loving each other. Everybody’s being good to each other, and it’s just a free loving community. I love it."

A number of faith communities had a presence at Pride in the Park. Kern Road Mennonite Church was handing out baked goods at its table. Linda Krueger said that sparked a few conversations about the church.

“We want to make it clear to the entire community that we are welcoming to all people, regardless of however they find themselves in their lives,” Krueger said.

Jared Elam was representing Dem Guns, a group of left-leaning individuals interested in firearms and gun safety. "We are out here to show support to the LGBT community," Elam explained. "We have LGBT members on the board and in our membership, so we wanted to come out here, talk to people about gun ownership – responsible ownership – and another way for them to protect themself."

He said the event was a chance to speak to a diverse group of people, from experienced shooters to those terrified of guns.

Pride in the Park was also an opportunity for political candidates to make their case to potential voters. Democratic congressional candidate Jamee Decio said all people should be treated the same, and she wants laws that protect everyone.

"If you have orange hair, if you have two heads, I don’t care," Decio said. "Human beings all deserve the same rights in America. It’s as simple as that, and I don’t know why people have to be so disparaging about people. I don’t feel that way. Some of my best friends are gay. I don’t care if they’re gay."

Schock said this year’s Pride in the Park was going more smoothly than previous years’, and he was happy with the turnout.