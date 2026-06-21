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First a horse, then fireworks: unusual traffic disruptions on the Bypass

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Michael Gallenberger
Published June 21, 2026 at 10:08 AM EDT
FILE PHOTO: Justin Hicks
/
IPB News

Blocking traffic and setting off fireworks on the Bypass could lead to possible criminal charges, according to St. Joseph County police.

Deputies say they got numerous reports of 30 to 50 vehicles driving at a high rate of speed Saturday night, before reportedly stopping on the Bypass, setting off fireworks and performing donuts.

In a statement, Sheriff Bill Redman said, “This behavior is not entertainment. It is dangerous, irresponsible, and puts countless lives at risk, including our responding officers.” Anyone with photos, videos or more information is asked to contact St. Joseph County police, who plan to take the matter to the Prosecutor’s Office.

That wrapped up a bizarre week for Bypass motorists, which also included a horse galloping west in the eastbound lanes during Thursday morning’s rush hour.
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LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team bypassSt. Joseph County PoliceSt. Joseph County Sheriff Bill Redman
Michael Gallenberger
Michael Gallenberger has been a weekend announcer and newscaster at WVPE since 2021. His radio career has included stints at WKVI-Knox, WYMR-Culver and WVUR-Valparaiso.
See stories by Michael Gallenberger